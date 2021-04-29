Click to join an upcoming live event

COVID not stopping global participation at Arabian Travel Market

39 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Sixty-two source and outbound markets are being represented in-person at Arabian Travel Market, including Jordan, KSA, Germany, Italy, Russia, Greece, Thailand, Malaysia, Maldives, and Cyprus this year.

  1. Despite coronavirus travel restrictions, countries around the globe are signing up for the Arabian Travel Market scheduled to take place next month.
  2. Many destinations participating in ATM this year, are hoping to attract GCC visitors in the second half of the year.
  3. The theme of this year’s show is “A new dawn for travel and tourism,” and the spotlight will be focused on the very latest COVID news from around the world.

Now in its 28th year, the region’s largest travel and tourism showcase, the Arabian Travel Market (ATM), has attracted key exhibitors from inbound and outbound markets such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, UK, China, Germany, Russia, Greece, Egypt, Cyprus, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, the Maldives, the Philippines, Thailand, and the US.

A total of 62 countries will be represented on the exhibition floor this year at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2021, which takes place in-person at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on Sunday, May 16, to Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

“This is an impressive response from travel and tourism organizations across all travel sectors, given the various travel restrictions in place around the world, and provides a major boost for the travel industry in the Middle East,” commented Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director Middle East, Arabian Travel Market.

