Embraer delivers nine commercial and 13 Executive Jets in Q1 2021

27 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Embraer delivered a total of 22 jets in the first quarter of 2021

  • As of March 31, Embraer’s firm order backlog totaled $14.2 billion
  • KLM Cityhopper, the regional subsidiary of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, received its first E195-E2 jet
  • Embraer delivered first conversion of a Legacy 450 to a Praetor 500 jet for AirSprint Private Aviation

Embraer delivered a total of 22 jets in the first quarter of 2021, of which nine were commercial aircraft and 13 were executive jets (10 light and three large). As of March 31, the firm order backlog totaled $14.2 billion.

Deliveries by Segment1Q21


Commercial Aviation9
EMBRAER 175 (E175)2
EMBRAER 190-E2 (E190-E2)2
EMBRAER 195-E2 (E195-E2)5


Executive Aviation13
Phenom 1001
Phenom 3009
Light Jets10
Praetor 5001
Praetor 6002
Large Jets3


TOTAL22

During 1Q21, KLM Cityhopper, the regional subsidiary of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, received its first E195-E2 jet. This first E2 delivery to KLM, and lessor ICBC Aviation Leasing, elevated the total number of Embraer jets in the KLM Cityhopper fleet to 50 aircraft.

In the same period, Air Peace, Nigeria and West Africa’s largest airline, took delivery of its first E195-E2 aircraft. Air Peace is the launch customer in Africa for the E2. The airline is also the global launch customer for Embraer’s innovative premium staggered seating design.

Also, during the first quarter, Embraer delivered the first conversion of a Legacy 450 to a Praetor 500 jet for AirSprint Private Aviation. The Canadian fractional ownership company has another Legacy 450 scheduled to convert to a Praetor 500 this year, in addition to the delivery of a brand-new Praetor 500, also expected in 2021. With these additions, AirSprint will have three Praetor 500s in its fleet, and a total of nine Embraer aircraft.

Backlog – Commercial Aviation (March 31, 2021)
Aircraft TypeFirm OrdersOptionsDeliveriesFirm Order Backlog
E170191191
E175798274668130
E1905685653
E195172172
190-E22261175
195-E21534719134
Total1,9043821,632272
Note: Deliveries and firm order backlog include orders for the Defense segment placed by State-run

