China rolls out strict anti-COVID measures at tourist sites ahead of holiday

47 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

China expects to see around 250 million domestic travelers during the upcoming holiday

  • China’s Labor Day holiday starting on May 1
  • Tourist sites ordered to limit number of visitors in key areas
  • Tour routes to be optimized to prevent overcrowding at popular spots

Chinese government officials today announced the stringent implementation of epidemic control measures at tourist sites nationwide ahead of the Labor Day holiday starting on May 1.

China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism called on tourist sites to limit the number of visitors in key areas such as ticket counters, entrances, core attractions and dining spaces.

Tour routes should be optimized to prevent overcrowding at popular spots, said the ministry.

Supervision was ‘advised’ to ensure tourists’ compliance with COVID-19 containment measures covering transportation, accommodation, catering, shopping and other sectors.

Also today, China’s Ministry of Education issued a notice requiring schools to keep anti-epidemic measures in place during the holiday, strengthen health guidance for outgoing students and staff, and keep track of their health conditions.

China expects to see around 250 million domestic travelers during the upcoming holiday, a majority of whom will be tourists.

