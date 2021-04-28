FAA orders Boeing to fix troubled 737 MAXs electrical issues before they allowed to fly

Click to join an upcoming live event

19 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Electrical repairs ordered by the FAA should only take a couple of days for each aircraft, Boeing CEO says

  • FAA orders new fixes on Boeing 737 MAX jets
  • The problem prompted Boeing to halt flights earlier this month
  • Federal aviation regulator issued a new airworthiness directive to Boeing today

US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that Boeing will have to fix electrical bonding issues on dozens of grounded 737 MAX aircraft, before they are allowed to return to service.

Federal aviation regulator issued a new airworthiness directive to Boeing today, after the US aerospace giant earlier said it had paused deliveries of the 737 MAX model to allow time for the electrical issues to be fixed.

The problem, which affects 106 Boeing planes globally, including 71 in the US, prompted the company to halt flights earlier this month. 

The setback is the latest to hit Boeing after the company was slapped with a grounding order for the 737 MAX in March 2019.

The FAA cleared the planes for flight in November of 2020, as the regulator said they could return to service once certain software and wiring modifications had been made.  

According to Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun, the latest round of electrical repairs ordered by the FAA should only take a couple of days for each aircraft. He did not give an exact date by which the fixes would be made.

