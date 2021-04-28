Seychelles to allow entry to vaccinated visitors from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh

In the wake of the ongoing rise of COVID-19 outbreak on the Asian Subcontinent, Seychelles has issued new travel measures for Indian visitors in a press conference held recently in the island nation.

With proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, Seychelles is instituting new travel measures for visitors from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Travelers are still required to provide proof of negative PCR test within 72 hours to departure. All visitors still required to wear face masks, social distance, and regularly sanitize and wash hands.

Effective immediately, the Public Health Commissioner has announced that only vaccinated visitors from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh who have completed two weeks after their second dose are permitted to travel to and enter Seychelles with proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

This should be submitted at the time of application for Health Travel Authorization on https://seychelles.govtas.com/ and are subject to verification and approval of the Public Health Authority.

All travelers will be required to present a negative PCR test taken maximum 72 hours prior to departure. There will be no quarantine requirement, minimum stay nor restriction on movement for them upon entry into Seychelles.