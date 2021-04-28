Seychelles to allow entry to vaccinated visitors from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh

Click to join an upcoming live event

Turn off Ads (click)

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
etn Feature Article Government and Public Sector Tourism News Health News Hospitality Industry News India Travel News International Visitor News rebuilding Seychelles travel news Tourism Tourism Investment News Tourism News Transportation News Travel Travel Destination Travel News Travel Safety & Emergencies

Seychelles to allow entry to vaccinated visitors from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh

26 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

In the wake of the ongoing rise of COVID-19 outbreak on the Asian Subcontinent, Seychelles has issued new travel measures for Indian visitors in a press conference held recently in the island nation.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. With proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, Seychelles is instituting new travel measures for visitors from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.
  2. Travelers are still required to provide proof of negative PCR test within 72 hours to departure.
  3. All visitors still required to wear face masks, social distance, and regularly sanitize and wash hands.

Effective immediately, the Public Health Commissioner has announced that only vaccinated visitors from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh who have completed two weeks after their second dose are permitted to travel to and enter Seychelles with proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

This should be submitted at the time of application for Health Travel Authorization on https://seychelles.govtas.com/ and are subject to verification and approval of the Public Health Authority.

All travelers will be required to present a negative PCR test taken maximum 72 hours prior to departure. There will be no quarantine requirement, minimum stay nor restriction on movement for them upon entry into Seychelles.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like