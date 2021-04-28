Hotel industry and union join forces to urge Congress for aid

AHLA and UNITE HERE call on Congress to pass the Save Hotel Jobs Act

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and UNITE HERE, the largest hospitality workers union in North America, today joined forces to call on Congress to pass the Save Hotel Jobs Act. The bill, introduced by U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) and U.S. Representative Charlie Crist (D-Fla.), provides a lifeline to hotel workers, providing the assistance they need to survive until travel returns to pre-pandemic levels.

Chip Rogers, president and CEO of AHLA, applauded Senator Schatz and Representative Crist for introducing this critical legislation to support hotel workers.

“Every day, hotels are closing for good, and hardworking, loyal employees are sadly being let go,” said Rogers. “No industry has been more affected by the pandemic than hospitality. Government-issued travel bans and restrictions, which are meant to slow the spread of the virus, have wiped out 10 years of job growth in our industry. Now, millions of jobs and thousands of businesses are at risk—not just hotels, but the many businesses and workers hotels also support in the community. Congress must step up now to support the hotel industry workforce with targeted relief.”

D. Taylor, president of UNITE HERE, representing more than 300,000 employees said, “UNITE HERE members do critical work cleaning hotel rooms, cooking food, and welcoming travelers that is essential to our economy. Hospitality workers have been devastated by the pandemic, with 98% of our members laid off at the peak of the shutdowns and more than 70% still out of work today. The Save Hotel Jobs Act will provide important assistance in bringing back good hospitality jobs and making sure that workers who were laid off during the pandemic are recalled back to work.”

“The pandemic has left millions of hotel employees out of work and many more struggling to get by with less hours. They need help,” said Senator Schatz. “Our bill creates a new grant program that will bring back hotel jobs, pay workers, and help our economy recover.”

“After a devastating year for the Florida tourism industry and the incredibly hardworking employees whose labor makes it all possible, I am proud to join the American Hotel & Lodging Association, UNITE HERE, and Senator Brian Schatz to announce legislation that will get our hotel workers back on the job and give our tourism economy the jump start it needs,” said Rep. Crist. “With the end of the pandemic within our sights, we need to make sure that the workers and hotels make it through to the other side as well. That’s what the Save Hotel Jobs Act is all about. When the rest of America is ready to return to Florida’s beaches safely, our workers and hotels will be ready!”