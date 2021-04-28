Click to join an upcoming live event

Italy’s Neos launches twice-weekly flights from New York JFK to Milan

52 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Neos receives US DOT approval to operate scheduled passenger flights to and from the United States

  • Neos airline connects New York with Milan
  • Twice-weekly “COVID-Tested” flights will begin in the second half of June 202
  • Neos boasts the youngest airline fleet in Europe

Neos, Italy’s second largest airline, has received official approval from the US Department of Transportation to operate scheduled passenger flights to and from the United States. Twice-weekly “COVID-Tested” flights will begin in the second half of June 2021, connecting New York with Milan, Italy’s center for business, fashion, shopping, design and architecture, and also an ideal starting point for exploring the rest of Italy and much of the European community.

Founded in 2002, Neos boasts the youngest airline fleet in Europe, including six latest-generation Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. The approval of the US Department of Transportation will allow Neos to expand its portfolio of routes, continuing the growth path that in 2019 led it to carry two million passengers with a turnover of $563 million. Neos operates scheduled service with more than 50 routes throughout Italy, as well as to Africa, the Caribbean, China, Egypt, Greece, Iceland, Israel, Jordan, the Maldives, Mexico, Oman, Spain and Thailand.

At the heart of the Neos philosophy are innovation, quality, and creating strong passenger loyalty. Neos underscores chic “Italian style” from the minute passengers board. Flights will depart JFK at 5:50pm and arrive at Milan-Malpensa at 7:20am the next day. Departures from Milan are set for 12:20pm, arriving in New York at 2:50pm the same day.

Neos has joined the IATA Travel Pass program, a digital passport to facilitate and speed up all boarding and disembarkation procedures. Before they fly, passengers can upload Covid test results and vaccination certificates, accessed by a simple QR code on their smartphones.

“The launch of Milan-New York service is a milestone for us,” says Carlo Stradiotti, CEO of Neos, “an opportunity for business growth and to expand connections between Italy and the US. With this first American route, we will offer a new travel experience to the U.S. traveler, based on Italian style, wellness and the most advanced aircraft. In 2022, we plan to increase New York flights, and to add additional US gateways.”

During the worst moments of the coronavirus pandemic, Neos flew hundreds of rescue and humanitarian flights, repatriating more than 40,000 travelers to 68 countries, including the US. Neos’ cargo flights have transported over 4,000 tons of masks, lung ventilators, respirators, gloves, diagnostic kits, personal protective equipment and vaccines.

