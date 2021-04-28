PATA appoints new Chief Executive Officer

Liz Ortiguera is a senior executive with over 25 years of global experience and expertise in general management, marketing and business development

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Liz Ortiguera as its next Chief Executive Officer effective May 17, 2021, succeeding Dr. Mario Hardy who will finish his term at the end of May. The announcement was made at the Association’s Board Meeting held earlier today.

PATA Chair Soon-Hwa Wong said, “We are delighted to welcome Liz to the PATA family, especially as she will be the first Asian American female CEO in PATA’s 70 year history. Her extensive leadership experience across different industries in the Asia Pacific region is what PATA needs to lead the Association to new heights. The Executive Board looks forward to working closely with her as we rebuild a more resilient, responsible, sustainable and stronger travel and tourism industry.”

Commenting on her new appointment, Ms. Ortiguera said, “I am honored to be selected as the next PATA CEO. I am confident that PATA, with its diverse member base of industry leaders, will continue to help catalyze our industry’s recovery and growth. From crisis comes innovation and from community comes strength. PATA is even more critical as a business community today to support new partnerships, innovation, and the adoption of sustainable business practices.”

Liz Ortiguera is a senior executive with over 25 years of global experience and expertise in general management, marketing, business development, and partner network management. Liz is passionate about innovation, business transformation, and community building. Her career spans several industries – travel/lifestyle, technology, financial services, and pharmaceuticals. She has experience in working at both multinational corporations including American Express and Merck and start-up environments in software as a service (SaaS), e-commerce, and ed-tech. For 10 years she was the General Manager for Amex’s Travel Partner Network in Asia-Pacific, managing partnerships with top travel management companies, MICE, and leisure agencies in the region. She is able to adeptly work across cultures and business environments to catalyse opportunities and drive growth.

In her personal life, she has been a continual advocate for poverty eradication programs and education initiatives across the region. Liz is an alumna of the Stanford University Graduate Business School, Columbia University Business School, New York University, and The Cooper Union in New York.