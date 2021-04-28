Click to join an upcoming live event

Will COVID teach us how to simplify business travel?

1 hour ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

It might seem somewhat counterproductive in a world where everything seems to be, from one day to the next, not sure what’s going to happen. And the constant challenges of managing travel in a pandemic certainly are nothing to be sneezed at, but ultimately when there’s an opportunity to change the way things are done because something significant has happened to the industry, it’s a good opportunity for that industry to reflect and see what could be done differently going forward. And one of the things that everyone also is really keen on is, can we use this opportunity to do things better than we have?

  1. Kurt Knackstedt CEO and Co-Founder of troovo based in Sydney, Australia, hosted a CAPA Corporate Travel Community Masterclass with panelists joining in from Hong Kong and the UK.
  2. Is there a way through all of this crazy stuff going on in the industry these days, to try to simplify business travel and simplify the corporate travel program?
  3. The pandemic has actually given us a chance to rethink what could be easier and simpler in the future.

The event opened with Kurt Knackstdet welcoming everyone and introducing the other co-panelists. From Hong Kong, was Florence Robert from Ericsson, who represented the buyer’s view today on the conversation. Also on the panel from Hong Kong was Dionne Yuen from Egencia, and from the UK, Paul Dear from SAP Concur.

The conversation presented by CAPA – Centre for Aviation was about managing the travel program, but, specifically, trying to figure out if there is a way that through all of this crazy stuff going on in the industry these days, is there an opportunity for to try to simplify business travel and simplify the corporate travel program.

Read on – or sit back and listen to – the lively conversation.

