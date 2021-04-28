Click to join an upcoming live event

Tanzania President stands for tourism and travel industry

2 hours ago
by Apolinari Tairo - eTN Tanzania

Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan is taking serious steps to re-shape tourism through aggressive and competitive marketing strategies with establishment of new tourist products.

  1. President sets goal of 5 million visitors within the next 5 years.
  2. The Government of Tanzania is attracting hotel and tourism investments with diversification of tourist visiting sites.
  3. The country will identify strategic countries to market its tourism through existing diplomatic missions and embassies, with an aggressive marketing of its safari products at a global level.

When addressing the Parliament in Tanzania’s new capital of Dodoma, the Tanzania President said that her government is now attracting more tourists through aggressive marketing strategies at a global level.

The President said her government expects to raise the number of tourists from the current 1.5 million to 5 million visitors the next 5 years.

In the same line, the government expects to raise tourist revenues from the current US$2.6 billion to US$6 billion in the same period, she said.

To achieve its envisaged targets, the government is now attracting hotel and tourism investments with diversification of tourist visiting sites, mostly the historical sites and ocean beaches, among other sites once not fully developed to attract tourists.

