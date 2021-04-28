Sandals Resorts brings back #SandalsMaycation giveaway

They swabbed your nose, held your hand, kept the peace, and kept you going. To celebrate the nurses, teachers, military members, and moms who each enjoy a special day in May, the Caribbean’s leading all-inclusive resort company Sandals® Resorts is launching #SandalsMaycation.

Sandals Resorts is celebrating the heroism of the frontline and homelife workers steadfastly working through the pandemic. For a grand total of 31 giveaways, Sandals is randomly picking a person for a luxury vacation for 2. Anyone may make a nomination for this #SandalsMaycation at the Sandals website.

Every day for the 31 days of May, Sandals Resorts will give these “all-in” heroes the chance to win a 6-night Luxury Included® Vacation for two.

“During a year that saw immense change in nearly every facet of life, from sweatpants as the new standard wardrobe to the kitchen table as the modern-day workstation, we’re celebrating something that will always remain consistent: the continued heroism of these extraordinary men and women,” said Maggie Rivera, Chief Communications and Strategy Officer, Unique Vacations, Inc., an affiliate of the worldwide representatives of Sandals Resorts. “It has always been in our company’s DNA to recognize and honor those who have continuously contributed and strengthened the fabric of their communities.”

Throughout the month of May and timed with #MothersDay, #TeacherAppreciationWeek, #NationalNursesDay and #MilitaryMonth, Sandals Resorts will randomly select one deserving person, teacher, nurse, military member, mother or anyone that rocks and award them with a complimentary 6-night Luxury Included® Vacation for two adults at any Sandals Resorts of their choice – for a grand total of 31 giveaways. Winners will be selected randomly and announced every Friday including May 7, May 14, May 21 and June 4, 2021.