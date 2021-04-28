Sandals Resorts brings back #SandalsMaycation giveaway

Click to join an upcoming live event

Turn off Ads (click)

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
Caribbean News etn Feature Article Health News Hospitality Industry News Hotel & Resort News International Visitor News Jamaica travel news Luxury Travel News rebuilding Resort News Tourism Tourism Investment News Tourism News Travel Travel Destination Travel News

Sandals Resorts brings back #SandalsMaycation giveaway

24 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

They swabbed your nose, held your hand, kept the peace, and kept you going. To celebrate the nurses, teachers, military members, and moms who each enjoy a special day in May, the Caribbean’s leading all-inclusive resort company Sandals® Resorts is launching #SandalsMaycation.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. Sandals Resorts is celebrating the heroism of the frontline and homelife workers steadfastly working through the pandemic.
  2. For a grand total of 31 giveaways, Sandals is randomly picking a person for a luxury vacation for 2.
  3. Anyone may make a nomination for this #SandalsMaycation at the Sandals website.

Every day for the 31 days of May, Sandals Resorts will give these “all-in” heroes the chance to win a 6-night Luxury Included® Vacation for two.

“During a year that saw immense change in nearly every facet of life, from sweatpants as the new standard wardrobe to the kitchen table as the modern-day workstation, we’re celebrating something that will always remain consistent: the continued heroism of these extraordinary men and women,” said Maggie Rivera, Chief Communications and Strategy Officer, Unique Vacations, Inc., an affiliate of the worldwide representatives of Sandals Resorts. “It has always been in our company’s DNA to recognize and honor those who have continuously contributed and strengthened the fabric of their communities.”

Throughout the month of May and timed with #MothersDay, #TeacherAppreciationWeek, #NationalNursesDay and #MilitaryMonth, Sandals Resorts will randomly select one deserving person, teacher, nurse, military member, mother or anyone that rocks and award them with a complimentary 6-night Luxury Included® Vacation for two adults at any Sandals Resorts of their choice – for a grand total of 31 giveaways. Winners will be selected randomly and announced every Friday including May 7, May 14, May 21 and June 4, 2021.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like