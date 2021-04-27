Hawaii Tourism Authority announces new members of its Board of Directors

Click to join an upcoming live event

Turn off Ads (click)

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
Breaking Travel News Business Travel News etn Government and Public Sector Tourism News Hawaii Travel News Hospitality Industry News Meeting Industry News People in Travel & Tourism Responsible Tourism News Tourism Tourism News Travel Travel Associations News Travel Destination Travel News Travel Wire News USA Travel News

Hawaii Tourism Authority announces new members of its Board of Directors

57 mins ago
by Harry Johnson

Governor David Ige recently nominated the three individuals to serve on HTA’s board, with their appointments confirmed by the Hawaii State Senate earlier today

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • Hawaii Tourism Authority welcomes Dylan Ching to serve on its Board of Directors
  • Hawaii Tourism Authority welcomes Keith “Keone” Downing to serve on its Board of Directors
  • Hawaii Tourism Authority welcomes Sigmund “Sig” Zane to serve on its Board of Directors

The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) is pleased to welcome three new appointees to serve on its Board of Directors – Oahu and Kauai restaurateur Dylan Ching; expert waterman, environmentalist and surf shop owner Keith “Keone” Downing; and renowned co-founder of an iconic apparel brand, cultural practitioner and educator Sigmund “Sig” Zane of Hawaii Island.

Governor David Ige recently nominated the three individuals to serve on HTA’s board, with their appointments confirmed by the Hawaii State Senate earlier today. Their terms are effective immediately.

“The HTA Board of Directors is diverse, dynamic, visionary and uniquely qualified to fulfill its fiduciary responsibilities and guide HTA, as our state’s lead tourism agency. This morning, it dawned on me that our three new board members, Sig, Keone, and Dylan, whom I respect and welcome, are all accomplished businessmen and avid surfers – a combination that exemplifies the balance we seek at HTA, between community, culture, and commerce. Malama pono,” said John De Fries, HTA president and CEO.

A seasoned hospitality veteran with more than 25 years of experience, Dylan Ching is the vice president of operations for TS Restaurants, which includes Duke’s Waikiki and Hula Grill Waikiki on Oahu, and Keoki’s Paradise in Poipu and Duke’s Kauai on the Garden Island. Ching currently serves as a board member for various organizations, such as the Waikiki Community Center, Waikiki Beach Special Improvement District Association, Waikiki Business Improvement District, and the Bishop Museum Association Council. A graduate of Kamehameha Schools, Ching received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of San Diego.

Keith “Keone” Downing is an expert waterman and operator of Downing Hawaii, Hawaii’s oldest surf shop. Born and raised in Honolulu, Keone is the son of big-wave pioneer George Downing, a pioneer, competitor, coach, student, innovator, and one of the last Waikiki Beach Boys mentored by Duke Kahanamoku. Keone is a principal member of the non-profit Surfing Education Association, also known as Save Our Surf, through which he has been dedicated to the preservation of Hawaii’s oceans, coral reefs, waves and beaches. Keone is a graduate of Kamehameha Schools and the California School of Arts and Crafts.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like