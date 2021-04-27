Click to join an upcoming live event

Russian Aeroflot launches service to Cuban coastal resort of Varadero

21 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Aeroflot flights to this major Cuban tourist destination are expected to be in high demand

  • Moscow-Varadero flights are slated to commence in June
  • Scheduled commercial flights on Moscow-Varadero-Moscow route will be flown on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays
  • Aeroflot will use Boeing-777-300ER long-haul aircraft on Varadero route

Russia’s national flag carrier, Aeroflot, announced on its official website that it will launch scheduled air service to the coastal resort of Varadero in Cuba.

The flights are slated to commence in June and apparently reservations are already being accepted on the airline’s website.

Scheduled commercial flights on Moscow-Varadero-Moscow route will be flown on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays using a Boeing-777-300ER long-haul aircraft.

According to Russian tour operators, Aeroflot flights to this major Cuban tourist destination, just 82 miles east of Havana, will be in high demand among organized and independent Russian travelers.

Three Russian airlines have already launched charter flights to Varadero, following the approval of seven weekly flights to that destination by Russian civil aviation regulator Rosaviatsia and Russian travel agents expect high occupancy rates on flights to Varadero in the coming months.

