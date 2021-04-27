Click to join an upcoming live event

Seychelles features on Palazzo Versace Dubai’s E-Gift Platform

17 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

In partnership with Palazzo Versace Dubai, the Seychelles Tourism Board places the destination under the luxury spotlight through the lavish hotel’s E-Gift Platform.

  1. In the new normal of our socially-distanced world, digital gifts are steadily on the rise.
  2. The Palazzo Versace Dubai e-gift offers fabulous gifts from luxury stays, to spa treatments, to dining gifts, and more.
  3. These deal-breaking and unique summer offers are available only for a limited time.

Palazzo Versace Dubai’s E-gift platform offers exclusively curated experiences from luxury stays and serene spa treatments to intimate dining, unique gifts that create lifelong memories.

With increased demand for digital gifts rising as the world adjusts to the ‘new normal’, STB stays in line with its mandate of ensuring visibility for the islands, giving potential visitors access to the unique island experiences the tropical paradise has to offer.

Amongst these luxe offers, gift-givers can purchase experiences worth a minimum of AED 4,000 to stand the chance to win a one-of-a-kind, three-night stay at a luxury resort in Seychelles.

