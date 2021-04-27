Malta announces new financial incentives for MICE market

Malta, a Mediterranean Archipelago, has become an increasingly attractive MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Events) destination for the North American market, with its historic and breathtaking outdoor event venues, excellent infrastructure and over 300 days of sunshine a year.

Malta Tourism has launched an incentive program for MICE organizers for events held in Malta or its sister island of Gozo. Malta is the ideal destination for meetings and incentive travel for organizations based in the United States and Canada. This grant program will boost post-Covid event planning by offering attendees a new, unique, exciting and safe destination.

Especially important for these markets is that Malta is English speaking, has good air access, and no visa requirements and all at less cost than comparable mainland European destinations. Now, Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) has launched an incentive program for MICE organizers for events held in Malta or its sister island of Gozo with a grant of up to €150 (approx. $160 USD incl. vat) per event participant.

According to Christophe Berger, Director, Conventions Malta, “Malta’s connectivity with major European airports coupled with the many great outdoor spaces, safety protocols and a professional supplier network are some of the reasons why Malta is the ideal destination for meetings and incentive travel for organizations based in the United States and Canada. I’m confident that our new MICE Business Incentive will prove to be very attractive to organizations and their meeting and event planners in their efforts to boost post Covid Event Planning by offering attendees a new, unique, exciting and safe destination.”

Why Malta? Ten Top Reasons why MICE organizers Choose Malta: