Travel industry needs to communicate more effectively to increase UK consumer confidence

Click to join an upcoming live event

Turn off Ads (click)

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
Airline News Airport news Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News etn European travel news Hospitality Industry News Hotel & Resort News International Visitor News Luxury Travel News People in Travel & Tourism Rail Travel rebuilding Resort News Responsible Tourism News Tourism Tourism News Transportation News Travel Travel News Travel Wire News UK Travel News

Travel industry needs to communicate more effectively to increase UK consumer confidence

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
Travel industry needs to communicate more effectively to increase UK consumer confidence
Avatar
Written by Harry Johnson

Yravel industry being called into question by BBC Watchdog will do little to reassure UK consumers’ confidence to travel in the near future

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • Consumer confidence is more important than ever since the pandemic
  • Communication between the UK travel industry and consumers is not strong enough
  • Travel industry bodies need to take a more proactive approach and opt to take a more public stance

Industry bodies are not doing enough to ensure tour operators and travel agencies notify customers of their rights before booking. Equally, agencies who have underperformed in this regard have not been made accountable. As a result, the travel industry being called into question by BBC Watchdog will do little to reassure UK consumers’ confidence to travel in the near future.

Watchdog’s ‘Package Holiday Pledge’ commitments allude to free amendments and cancelations to flights or holidays affected by COVID-19, in addition to the processing of refunds within 14-days. However, the initiative developed by Watchdog gives the impression that there is an industry-wide problem, which is not the case, with some agencies handling customer refunds, changes and cancelations well during the pandemic.

Consumer confidence is more important than ever since the pandemic. According to UK COVID-19 Recovery survey, 46% of respondents were either ‘extremely’ or ‘quite’ concerned at the prospect of international travel, reflecting the public’s skepticism. The involvement of a third party like Watchdog is likely to cast the industry in a negative light during a pivotal time.

The communication between the UK travel industry and consumers is not strong enough, with customers seeking other alternatives for assurances of where to book. Had industry bodies been more proactive in ensuring customers’ rights were communicated and dealt with effectively, it may not have come to this.  

Travel industry bodies need to take a more proactive approach and opt to take a more public stance on the matter, whether through television interviews or advertising. This type of promotion will alleviate some of the anxiety regarding package holiday booking. Tour operators and travel agencies can further support this sentiment via their advisory service and advertising, creating a consistent message.

You may also like