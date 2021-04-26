TAP Air Portugal announces air-rail partnership in Europe

Click to join an upcoming live event

Turn off Ads (click)

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
Airline News Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News etn European travel news International Visitor News Rail Travel Responsible Tourism News Tourism Tourism News Transportation News Travel Travel News Travel Wire News

TAP Air Portugal announces air-rail partnership in Europe

19 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
TAP Air Portugal announces air-rail partnership in Europe
Avatar
Written by Harry Johnson

New partnership allows TAP’s customers to book high-speed train tickets in conjunction with their airfares in Europe

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • TAP Air Portugal signs agreement with a provider of air-rail intermodal solutions
  • New agreement expands airline’s network in Germany, Italy, UK, Switzerland, Austria, Holland, and Belgium
  • TAP customers can book train tickets on high-speed trains, with  rail companies included in partnership

TAP Air Portugal and AccesRail, a provider of air-rail intermodal solutions, have signed an agreement that offers more destinations and flexibility for each. The partnership allows TAP’s customers to book high-speed train tickets in conjunction with their airfares in Europe.

The new agreement with AccesRail allows TAP Air Portugal to expand and complement its network, bringing more benefits to its passengers, expanding the airline’s route network in Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Austria, Holland, and Belgium.  It allows customers to book train tickets, on high-speed trains, with  rail companies included in the partnership, when purchasing their air travel on TAP’s website, or through GDS distribution systems at travel agencies around the world.

The rail connections make it faster to travel to the center of several European cities, as they are operated to and from central train stations, by major local rail transport operators, such as Deutsche Bahn, in Germany; Trenitalia, in Italy; Transpennine/GWR in the United Kingdom; SBB, Switzerland; OBB in Austria; and SNBC in the Netherlands and Belgium. Thus, the Portuguese airline now offers coverage to more cities, including cities not served by airports, giving passengers greater flexibility, convenience, and simplicity in choosing their travels.

This new partnership also reinforces the potential of TAP’s hub in Lisbon, increasing its connectivity and profitability. According to the current context of the tourism sector, companies must reinvent themselves and look for new opportunities and new synergies, investing in their growth and ensuring their long-term sustainability.

“We are very excited to be able to have the TAP Air Portugal brand be available to more people in Europe.  With this landmark inter-modal partnership, a significant amount of Europeans can now buy an integrated and more sustainable product to come visit Portugal.  Linking rail and air is fundamental to a sustainable future, and our partnership with Access Rail allows us to build the platform towards achieving that goal”, says Arik De, Chief Revenue & Network Officer at TAP.

AccesRail, which has been operating in the market for more than 20 years, is the largest company in the intermodal travel sector, having as partners several airlines and companies operating high-speed trains in different countries.

You may also like