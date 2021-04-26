Malta vaccination milestone hits 50 percent

One in five Maltese people have already received the second COVID-19 vaccine dose on the island nation of Malta.

In fact, as of today, over 50% of the adult population has now been vaccinated in Malta with at least one dose of the vaccine, while 1 in 5 have also received the second dose as 100,686 second doses were administered as of Sunday April 25, 2021.

Now, with people aged 40+ and 50+ currently registering to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Malta is in fact the first country to be providing the vaccine to the general population age bracket. This is following a staggered approach, which saw various cohorts receive the vaccine as per their age, namely 85+ Years (93% vaccinated); 80+ years (89% vaccinated); 70+ Years (90% vaccinated); and 60+ years (85% vaccinated).