Malta vaccination milestone hits 50 percent

30 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

One in five Maltese people have already received the second COVID-19 vaccine dose on the island nation of Malta.

  1. Malta has been setting high standards in the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine, ever since its National Vaccination Program kicked off on December 27, 2020.
  2. People aged 40+ and 50+ are currently registering to receive the vaccination.
  3. Over half of the adult population has now been vaccinated with at least one dose of the vaccine, while 1 in 5 have also received the second dose.

As Malta prepares to welcome back tourists as of June 1, 2021, it opened up non-essential shops and services today with plans to ease further measures within two weeks. An archipelago in the Mediterranean, Malta has been setting high standards in the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine, ever since its National Vaccination Program kicked off on December 27, 2020.

In fact, as of today, over 50% of the adult population has now been vaccinated in Malta with at least one dose of the vaccine, while 1 in 5 have also received the second dose as 100,686 second doses were administered as of Sunday April 25, 2021.

Now, with people aged 40+ and 50+ currently registering to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Malta is in fact the first country to be providing the vaccine to the general population age bracket. This is following a staggered approach, which saw various cohorts receive the vaccine as per their age, namely 85+ Years (93% vaccinated); 80+ years (89% vaccinated); 70+ Years (90% vaccinated); and 60+ years (85% vaccinated).

