Jamaica Saudi partnership makes tourism even more resilient

The venue for a sideline meeting between the Tourism Ministers of Jamaica and Saudi Arabia took place in Cancun, Mexico, during the World Travel & Tourism (WTTC) Global Summit ongoing from April 25-27, 2021.

The two Tourism Ministers from Jamaica and Saudi Arabia met to discuss tourism resilience. The Global Tourism Resilience & Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) now has the same partner and supporter in the form of Saudia Arabia. Minister Bartlett was invited by Minister Al-Khateeb to join the Board of the Global Tourism Academy which will support training and development for the Centre.

At the meeting, the Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, and His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, enjoyed a Mexican coffee together as their discussion led them to put tourism resilience on even more solid ground.

