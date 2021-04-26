Jamaica Tourism Minister participates in WTTC Global Summit in Mexico

Click to join an upcoming live event

Turn off Ads (click)

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
Business Travel News Caribbean News etn Feature Article Government and Public Sector Tourism News Hospitality Industry News International Visitor News Jamaica travel news Meeting Industry News meetings.travel Mexico travel news rebuilding Tourism Tourism Investment News Tourism News Travel Travel Associations News Travel Destination Travel News

Jamaica Tourism Minister participates in WTTC Global Summit in Mexico

15 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has joined other global tourism decision-makers in Mexico this weekend, for the World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) Global Summit 2021.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. The WTTC Global Summit is being organized in partnership with the Government of Quintana Roo.
  2. The theme of the event is “Uniting the World for Recovery” and runs from April 25-27 in Cancun.
  3. Hon. Bartlett will join President & CEO of the U.S Travel Association, Yucatán Governor, and Minister of Foreign Trade & Tourism for Peru for a panel discussion.

While in Mexico, the Jamaica Tourism Minister will be participating in a number of meetings with key global and industry leaders such as Minister of Tourism for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ahmed Al-Khateeb; Former President of Colombia and recipient of the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize, Juan Manuel Santos; Chris Nassetta, President and CEO of Hilton and WTTC Chair as well as President and CEO of Carnival Corp. & Plc (Cruise), Arnold W. Donald.

The summit will also enable Minister Bartlett and other international tourism sector representatives to finalize discussions undertaken by the WTTC, regarding the level of support to be provided to volcano affected Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. This follows recent discussions during a WTTC meeting chaired by Minister Bartlett, involving Hon. Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mr. Bartlett will also be discussing multi-destination tourism and the strategies that are to be finalized for implementation, with representatives from the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like