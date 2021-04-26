Jamaica Tourism Minister participates in WTTC Global Summit in Mexico

The WTTC Global Summit is being organized in partnership with the Government of Quintana Roo. The theme of the event is “Uniting the World for Recovery” and runs from April 25-27 in Cancun. Hon. Bartlett will join President & CEO of the U.S Travel Association, Yucatán Governor, and Minister of Foreign Trade & Tourism for Peru for a panel discussion.

While in Mexico, the Jamaica Tourism Minister will be participating in a number of meetings with key global and industry leaders such as Minister of Tourism for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ahmed Al-Khateeb; Former President of Colombia and recipient of the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize, Juan Manuel Santos; Chris Nassetta, President and CEO of Hilton and WTTC Chair as well as President and CEO of Carnival Corp. & Plc (Cruise), Arnold W. Donald.

The summit will also enable Minister Bartlett and other international tourism sector representatives to finalize discussions undertaken by the WTTC, regarding the level of support to be provided to volcano affected Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. This follows recent discussions during a WTTC meeting chaired by Minister Bartlett, involving Hon. Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mr. Bartlett will also be discussing multi-destination tourism and the strategies that are to be finalized for implementation, with representatives from the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Costa Rica.