Kenya Airways signs codeshare agreement with Congo Airways

59 mins ago
by Apolinari Tairo - eTN Tanzania
Written by Apolinari Tairo - eTN Tanzania

Kenya Airways partners with Congo Airways on Africa flights

  • Kenya Airways and Congo Airways to share African air routes
  • The agreement was signed late last week
  • Kenya Airways customers now can access Congolese capital of Kinshasa directly from Nairobi

Aiming to expand its flights to more African cities, Kenya Airways had partnered with Congo Airways to cover more routes and destinations in Africa through codesharing agreement.

The deal to share African air routes was made at the time that the Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta visited the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) then held bilateral talks with President Félix Tshisekedi last week.

The agreement, which was signed late last week will make it easier for the Kenya Airways customers to access the Congolese capital of Kinshasa directly from Nairobi then fly to other African and international routes jointly.

Under such arrangement, Kenya Airways will be able to sell more seats sharing with Congo Airways, then expand its wings to cover more flight networks in Africa and outside the African continent, while offering their network coverage and markets in countries they operate.

The partnership agreement was signed by Kenya Airways Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Allan Kilavuka and the Congo Airways CEO Mr. Desire Balazire Bantu, the statement from Nairobi said.

The agreement was signed in Kinshasa on the last day of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s three-day state visit of Congo and which observed the two African airlines partner in aircraft maintenance other than codesharing.

The two airlines had agreed to cooperate on training and sharing of excess passengers and cargo.

After resuming international fights last year after six months of COVID-19 travel restrictions, Kenya Airways cancelled its flights covering several cities in Africa.

Kenya Airways mostly fly tourists booked to visit the East African Community (EAC) member states of Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Congo.

The airline flies international flights connecting Nairobi to key African cities while  providing on transit connections to Europe, Middle East and South East Asia. 

