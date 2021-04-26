Senator declares war on Alaska Airlines after it bans her for refusing to wear mask

Alaska Airlines notified Senator Lora Reinbold that she is not permitted to fly with the carrier

Reinbod refused to wear a mask on board

Reinbold had been forced to take a ferry and car trip to Juneau instead

Alaska Airlines announced that it had banned Alaska State Senator Lora Reinbold from boarding its aircraft for refusing to comply with its COVID-19 mask policy.

“We have notified Senator Lora Reinbold that she is not permitted to fly with us for her continued refusal to comply with employee instruction regarding the current mask policy,” said a spokesman for Alaska Airlines, noting that United States law “requires all guests to wear a mask over their nose and mouth at all times during travel, including throughout the flight, during boarding and deplaning.”

Reinbold was forced to make a ferry and road journey to the state’s capital city, Juneau, after Alaska Airlines would not let her fly for refusing to wear a mask.

Following the ban, Reinbold, who has been an anti-mask crusader for the past year, complained that she had been forced to take a “sizeable” ferry and car trip to Juneau instead, where state senators are required to vote in person on the Senate floor.

Claiming to have “a new appreciation for the marine ferry system,” Reinbold wrote in her Facebook post that the “monopoly in air transport to Juneau” needs to be “reviewed.”

Many social media users mocked Reinbold and thanked the airline for banning her.

“Thank You for protecting us. You can also read that as U.S., if you prefer.”

“Great Job & Thank you @AlaskaAir you’re simply the best!”

“Thank you @AlaskaAir for putting your passengers and employees first. Also, could you please make the ban permanent?”

“Given how Alaska works, this is a bit like being banned from cars,” observed one user, while others suggested Reinbold take a husky sled to Juneau.

It is currently unknown, how long Reinbold’s Alaska Airlines ban will last.