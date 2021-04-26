Click to join an upcoming live event

Airbus Canada to open a vaccination hub in Mirabel

50 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Airbus Canada vaccination hub to serve Airbus workers, their families and the local population

  • Airbus Canada teams up with YMX Aérocité internationale de Mirabel
  • This will allow Airbus Canada to contribute to meeting the Government’s goal of vaccinating Quebecers
  • Vaccination center will be ready to welcome workers, their families and the local population from the end of May

Airbus Canada teamed up with several companies in the Mirabel region and YMX Aérocité internationale de Mirabel over the past few weeks to propose a vaccination hub for their workers, their families and the local population.

Today, the government of Quebec announced that Airbus Canada, with the support of its partners and the Agency for Health and Social Services Laurentides, will proceed to set up a vaccination hub on its premises in Mirabel. This will allow Airbus Canada and its partners to contribute to meeting the Government’s goal of vaccinating Quebecers. More than ten companies, in addition to Airbus Canada, have joined this collective initiative, representing a potential of over 20,000 people.

“We have heard the clear message from the Premier of Quebec, François Legault, and the Health Minister, Christian Dubé. We wanted to offer a site that can bring several local companies together to support the vaccination effort in the province,” said CEO of Airbus Canada, Philippe Balducchi. “It is by joining forces that we will together win the fight against COVID-19”.

The Airbus & [email protected] vaccination hub will be ready to welcome its workers, their families and the local population from the end of May for a period of around 90 days. Here are the companies that have announced their participation:

CargojetNolinor Aviation
DRAKKAR Aerospace & Ground

Transportation		Pratt & Whitney Canada

Group Robert
L3HarrisSTELIA Aéronautique Canada Inc.
Mecachrome CanadaSTELIA Aéronautique St-Laurent Inc.
Mirabel Chamber of Commerce and

Industry (including several member companies)		YMX Aérocité de Mirabel

