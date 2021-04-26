Japan Airlines launches direct flights from Moscow Sheremetyevo to Haneda Airport

Official event was held at Sheremetyevo to commemorate route launch

This transition to Sheremetyevo will make it easier for JAL passengers to transfer to domestic Aeroflot flights

JAL will operate a modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner on the route

Japan Airlines began operating regular flights on the Tokyo – Moscow – Tokyo route from Sheremetyevo International Airport to Haneda Airport, reviving a historic route opened in 1967.

An official event was held at Sheremetyevo to commemorate this significant event with the participation of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Russia Mr. Toyohisa Kozuki, Vice President and Regional Manager of Japan Airlines for Russia and the CIS Mr. Takeshi Kodama, First Deputy Director General for Production of JSC SIA A.O. Nikulin, and Deputy Director General for Commercial Activities of JSC SIA F.M. Sytin.

“We are proud that the leading Japanese national carrier, a recipient of five stars from Skytrax, has chosen Sheremetyevo for further development of air traffic between Japan and Russia,” said Mr. Nikulin at the ceremony. “Sheremetyevo is a recognized leader in Europe in quality of services and the most powerful international hub in Russia in terms of terminal infrastructure and the capacity of the airfield complex. I am confident that JAL passengers will be able to take advantage of the route network of Sheremetyevo Airport for onward flights across Russia and Europe.”

Ambassador Kozuki offered his congratulations “on the first flight of JAL from Sheremetyevo Airport to Haneda Airport. In recent years,” he said, “as a result of large-scale reconstruction, Sheremetyevo Airport has become the main air gateway of the Russian capital. This transition to Sheremetyevo will make it easier for JAL passengers to transfer to domestic Aeroflot flights. I hope the change of airport will lead to a large number of Japanese citizens visiting not only Moscow and St. Petersburg, but also Russian regions with a rich history and culture.”

Mr. Kodama said, “Today, we are happy to open a new page in the history of air traffic between Moscow and Tokyo by re-launching the route between Sheremetyevo and Haneda airports. We are deeply grateful to our passengers, aviation authorities and Sheremetyevo Airport for their unlimited support during the difficult period of coronavirus restrictions. We are determined to continue to provide our customers with a level of services exceeding their expectations, with the help of a 5-star Skytrax rating and a state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner, and to contribute to strengthening ties between Russia and Japan.”