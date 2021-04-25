Vaccinated and Ready to Travel to Europe?

Europe has been closed to Americans and other non EU tourists for almost a year. This may change shortly to certain vaccinated visitors.

A European Vacation may be a reality again this summer, including for American travelers wanting to visit Europe Ursula von der Leyen is the president of the European Commission and said so in a media interview today. Traveling to Europe on a holiday would open only for fully vaccinated visitors, but not for all of them. Understand the difference.

Americans are getting vaccinated in record numbers with the Pfizer, Moderner, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Many Commonwealth countries use Astra Zeneca. This would qualify to enter the European Union and to be considered fully vaccinated.

Visitors from countries that use Sputnik or the Chinese vaccine may not be included.

The vaccine has to be certified by European Medicine Agency (EMA).

The head of the European Commission said the EU would switch policy, under certain conditions, after more than a year of mostly banning nonessential travel.

Go to the next page to read about such conditions.

“The Americans, as far as I can see, use European Medicines Agency-approved vaccines,” Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said Sunday in an interview with The Times in Brussels. “This will enable free movement and the travel to the European Union.

The exact time line is not released, but a Summer vacation may well be on the horizon of many Americans, Canadians, Australians and others.

Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen is a German politician and physician who has been President of the European Commission since 1 December 2019.

This may become a talking point at the ongoing WTTC Summit of Travel and Tourism Leaders in Cancun. The question of ethics to allow vaccinated people to travel compared to non vaccinated has been a hot subject in the US, in Europe and elsewhere.

World Tourism Network members seem to welcome the EC move in a short flash survey conducted by WTN just minutes ago.