Vaccinated and Ready to Travel to Europe?

Click to join an upcoming live event

Turn off Ads (click)

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
Airport news Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News etn European travel news Feature Article Government and Public Sector Tourism News Hospitality Industry News International Visitor News LGBTQ Tourism Tourism News Travel Travel Associations News Travel Destination Travel News Travel Safety & Emergencies Travel Wire News USA Travel News

Vaccinated and Ready to Travel to Europe?

58 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Vaccinated and Ready to Travel to Europe?
Avatar
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Europe has been closed to Americans and other non EU tourists for almost a year. This may change shortly to certain vaccinated visitors.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. A European Vacation may be a reality again this summer, including for American travelers wanting to visit Europe
  2. Ursula von der Leyen is the president of the European Commission and said so in a media interview today.
  3. Traveling to Europe on a holiday would open only for fully vaccinated visitors, but not for all of them. Understand the difference.

Americans are getting vaccinated in record numbers with the Pfizer, Moderner, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Many Commonwealth countries use Astra Zeneca. This would qualify to enter the European Union and to be considered fully vaccinated.

Visitors from countries that use Sputnik or the Chinese vaccine may not be included.

The vaccine has to be certified by European Medicine Agency (EMA).

The head of the European Commission said the EU would switch policy, under certain conditions, after more than a year of mostly banning nonessential travel.

Go to the next page to read about such conditions.

“The Americans, as far as I can see, use European Medicines Agency-approved vaccines,” Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said Sunday in an interview with The Times in Brussels. “This will enable free movement and the travel to the European Union.

The exact time line is not released, but a Summer vacation may well be on the horizon of many Americans, Canadians, Australians and others.

Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen is a German politician and physician who has been President of the European Commission since 1 December 2019.

This may become a talking point at the ongoing WTTC Summit of Travel and Tourism Leaders in Cancun. The question of ethics to allow vaccinated people to travel compared to non vaccinated has been a hot subject in the US, in Europe and elsewhere.

World Tourism Network members seem to welcome the EC move in a short flash survey conducted by WTN just minutes ago.

You may also like