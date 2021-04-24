WTN Executive to lead Montenegro in Tourism Policies and Strategies

Aleksandra Gardasevic-Slavuljica, a leader in the World Tourism Network (WTN) is now also the director of tourism policies and strategies in Montenegro.

The head of the Balkan Chapter for the World Tourism Network (WTN) , Aleksandra Gardasevic-Slavuljica has been promoted Aleksandra Gardasevic-Slavuljica is now also the Director-General for Tourism Policies and Strategies at the Ministry of Economic Developments in Montenegro This brings the partnership between WTN and Montenegro to a new level.

Juergen Steinmetz, chairman of WTN congratulated saying: “All of us at WTN congratulate Aleksandra on her important appointment. Aleksandra has been an integrated part of our organization and is taking her responsibility as a global tourism player to the next level. We wish her all the best and are here to assist in any way we can.



We’re looking forward to working with Aleksandra and Montenegro in rebuilding travel.”

Aleksandra Gardasevic-Slavuljica said:

“This is a great professional challenge and a great recognition for me. It feels good when someone acknowledges your effort and knowledge and when it is your main recommendation for the job. You may be surprised by my statement, but I say it for a reason. I hope that Montenegro is not only on the way of its tourism and covid recovery but also in the process of creating a meritocratic society, where people will be awarded according to their skills and knowledge.

We have a very long way to go, but I am positive that soon Montenegro will become a Mediterranean pearl, but for real. I have to say and I say it loud that I give the greatest credit to my colleagues from World Tourism Network. Being your team member, I’ve learned a lot from all of you. I feel strong by having WTN as my support and my mentor.”

