New COVID rules for Italy starting Monday, April 26

How do the words from Pope Francis from yesterday’s Earth Day coincide with the new rules for Italy laid out as a decree by the Italian government proposing precautionary measures of behavior and conditional freedom to the colors of the regions?

The Pope said: We need to heal these damaged relationships, which are essential to support ourselves and the entire fabric of life. The new PM Draghi decree develops concessions, restrictions, prohibitions, and rules for moving outside and within regional territories conditioned by colors. There are daily mass demonstrations on the main Italian squares in front of the government buildings in Rome.

The message of Pope Francis on the occasion of Earth Day was, “We have broken the bonds that united us to the Creator, to other human beings and to the rest of creation.” Pope Francis wrote this on Twitter underlining that “we need to heal these damaged relationships, which are essential to support ourselves and the entire fabric of life.”

The calendar of reopening of the new Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi decree from April 26 to July 31 develops concessions, restrictions, prohibitions, and rules for moving outside and within regional territories conditioned by colors. The new COVID rules for Italy also limit the number of people who can use these establishments and to under what conditions in addition to regulations that are still in force penalizing the catering sector.

The maze

As for other activities such as sports, cinema, theatres, fairs, etc., these do and do-not have a large chapter in the decree. As in a labyrinth in which it is difficult to move, so much so that a large part of the population by now tired, weakened, or no longer willing to obey the decrees, raises doubts about the basic understanding of it.