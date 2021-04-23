Egypt and Russia agree to resume scheduled passenger flights between countries

It has been agreed on in principle to restore full-fledged air services between the Russian Federation and the Arab Republic of Egypt

Scheduled air service between Moscow and Cairo was suspended again in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic

Conversation between the two presidents concerned all issues of bilateral relations, primarily related to cooperation in the area of tourism

The official representative of the office of the head of the Egyptian state announced today that the presidents of Egypt and Russia agreed on the full resumption of flights between the two countries, including Egypt’s resorts areas.

According to Egyptian official, “the conversation between the two leaders concerned all issues of bilateral relations, primarily related to cooperation in the area of tourism.”

“An agreement was reached on the resumption of flights in full between the airports of the two countries, including Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh,” the official said.

“It was agreed on that the appropriate services will hammer out the practical parameters for the resumption of flights from Russia to the towns of Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh,” the Kremlin’s press service stated after the phone conversation between the two presidents.

“In view of the conclusion of the joint work to ensure high aviation safety standards at Egyptian airports, it has been agreed on in principle to restore full-fledged air services between the Russian Federation and the Arab Republic of Egypt, which is in line with the friendly nature of the relations between the two countries and peoples,” the Kremlin added.

Scheduled air service between Moscow and Cairo had resumed in January 2018 following a shutdown due to a Russian plane disaster in November 2015. However, it was suspended again in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.