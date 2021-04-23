Click to join an upcoming live event

Bulgarian swimming celebrity eyeing Seychelles for next swimming challenge

56 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Renowned for its beautiful pristine waters, Seychelles will once again attract international interest on the open water scenes as Bulgarian swimming celebrity Tsanko Tsankov express his interest to concur the title of the first international athlete to swim between the main island of Mahé and the inner island of La Digue.

  1. Tsankov is a multiple national champions and record holder, among many other titles in the swimming world.
  2. Seychelles will host the Fédération Internationale de Natation’s (FINA) Open Water World Series in October.
  3. This thrilling swim will bring sports, culture, and tourism together in one exciting event.

Seychelles, the first country to host the Fédération Internationale de Natation’s (FINA) Open Water World Series in the African region, is being looked at to host this spectacular open water event set to take place in October 2021.

Tsanko Tsankov is a multiple national champions and record holder, two-time FINA World Master Vice-champion on 200 m individual medley and 400 m freestyle and Master of Sports.

The event will aim at bringing together sports and culture while increasing the visibility of the destination.

