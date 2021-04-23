Click to join an upcoming live event

TAP Air Portugal receives four-star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating

32 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Airline’s ‘Clean&Safe’ program recognized for measures to protect customers from COVID-19 throughout their journey

  • Skytrax audit evaluates airlines’ safety protocols
  • Skytrax conducts world’s only assessment and certification of COVID-19 airline health and safety measures
  • TAP has adjusted its routines and implemented new procedures to ensure healthy and safe environment for all customers

TAP Air Portugal has received a four-star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating, in recognition of its Clean&Safe program, ensuring the safest travel environment for its customers, following a global audit conducted by Skytrax, the international air transport rating agency.

This audit evaluates airlines’ safety protocols, primarily the effectiveness and consistency of safety and hygiene measures implemented to protect costumers and staff from COVID-19. These measures include the cleaning and disinfection procedures at the airport and on-board aircraft, special signage, physical distancing recommendations, wearing of masks, and provision of hand sanitizer. 

Skytrax currently conducts the world’s only assessment and certification of COVID-19-related airline health and safety measures that are based on both professional and scientific investigations on standards being provided by airlines. The inspection and analysis of TAP COVID-19 hygiene and safety protocols include references to ICAO, EASA, IATA, and ECDC COVID-19 Aviation Health Safety guidelines, with ATP testing to verify cleanliness. 

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus outbreak, TAP has adjusted its routines and implemented new procedures to ensure a healthy and safe environment for all customers during their travels.  Measures including deeper cleaning and disinfection, simplified onboard service and new measures at the airport combined with an already sterile and safe onboard environment given the existing air quality and cabin configuration.

