Sandals Resorts embarks on 10,000-tree sustainability mission

Sandals Resorts is elevating its dedication to environmental and marine conservation. The Sandals Foundation is embarking on an intensified mission of planting 10,000 fruit, timber, and mangrove trees to protect terrestrial and coastal zones across the Caribbean. Tree planting was identified as a practical activity to help mitigate the threat of climate change.

On Earth Day, Sandals Resorts International honored its longstanding commitment to environmental and marine conservation by celebrating the work of its philanthropic arm, the not-for-profit Sandals Foundation that highlights the intractable relationship between the visitor and the visited.

According to SRI Executive Chairman Adam Stewart, an expert on the connections between tourism and its impact on local economies, the success of tourism and the livelihoods of Caribbean people are inextricably linked to the health of the environment. “As small island nations, our ability to preserve and protect the beauty as well as the productivity of our lands is crucial. This is why we work with local farmers and fishers on methods to responsibly meet demand; recruit, train and offer educational advancement to Caribbean people who are uniquely invested in its future; and why on Earth Day, we celebrate the work of the Foundation that has made it easy for those who visit our part of the world, to take part in its ongoing achievement,” said Stewart.