Turkish colors in Seychelles once again

7 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Turkish Airlines has returned to the sandy shores of Seychelles, landing in paradise on the morning of Friday, April 23, 2021.

  1. Turkish Airlines A330-300 aircraft from Istanbul carrying 171 passengers was greeted by a traditional water salute in Seychelles.
  2. Seychelles Tourism is focusing on the eastern and central Europe block.
  3. The airline will bring travelers to the islands twice weekly, Tuesdays and Fridays.

Restarting its COVID-safe international passenger services, Turkish Airlines A330-300 aircraft from Istanbul carrying 171 passengers was greeted by a traditional water salute upon arrival at the Indian Ocean destination.

Contributing to the revival of the local tourism industry, the airline connects Seychelles with the Central and Eastern Europe regions, which has become paramount to the destination as many of its traditional markets remain under lockdown. 

Present at the airport for the arrival of the Turkish Airlines flight, the Chief Executive of the Seychelles Tourism Board, Mrs. Sherin Francis, expressed her excitement to see the carrier’s colors back in Seychelles.

