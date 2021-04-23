Female police officer killed in Islamist terror knife attack near Paris

49-year-old administrative officer went into cardiac arrest at the scene after having her throat slit

Female police officer stabbed to death at the Rambouillet precinct

Terrorist shot by officers, died from his wounds

Terrorist reportedly shouted Islamist slogans during the attack

A female police officer had her throat slit and then stabbed to death at the Rambouillet precinct, in France’s Yvelines region, approximately 37 miles southwest of Paris. Responding policemen at the scene shot and detained the terrorist, reportedly a Tunisian national, who later died from his wounds.

The attack happened at approximately 2:20pm local time when the suspect lunged at the officer with a knife, fatally wounding her. Responding officers opened fire and managed to arrest the suspect at the scene.

The 49-year-old administrative officer went into cardiac arrest at the scene after having her throat slit. The injured woman succumbed to multiple stab wounds moments later after receiving emergency treatment at the scene, according to media reports.

Police sources later confirmed that the suspect had also died of his gunshot wounds. France’s counterterrorism police force, the SDAT, has begun assessing the situation while Paris region president Valerie Pecresse said that terrorist motives could not be ruled out.

Despite some reports to the contrary, police sources denied that the suspect, who was reportedly unknown to French intelligence services, shouted Islamist slogans during the attack.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed the incident in a tweet and said he was en route to the scene in the city of Rambouillet, home to some 26,000 people, located approximately 60km southwest of Paris.