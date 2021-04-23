Rosewood Miyakojima opens in 2024

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts to manage Rosewood Miyakojima on Mikayo Island

55-villa, ultra-luxury resort is in a destination acclaimed for its exquisite beaches

Rosewood Miyakojima could become one of world’s most coveted vacation destinations

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts has been appointed by Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. to manage Rosewood Miyakojima on Mikayo Island in the Okinawan archipelago, opening in 2024. The 55-villa, ultra-luxury resort represents the first Rosewood property in Japan, in a destination acclaimed for its exquisite beaches with several of the country’s most scenic locations.

Miyako Island and nearby isles offer miles of soft, white sand with endless vistas of turquoise-blue sea. Aquatic adventures range from snorkeling at Yabiji, the largest coral reef expanse in Japan, to diving through underwater caverns teeming with marine life and outstanding deep-sea fishing.

Approached through verdant sugar cane fields, Rosewood Miyakojima will occupy a secluded peninsula surrounded on three sides by white sand beaches, dramatic rock formations and stunning ocean vistas. Arriving visitors will feel the sand beneath their feet within a 20-minute drive from Miyako Airport and 30-minute drive from Shimojishima Airport which receives direct flights from Hong Kong and major cities in Japan.

Beyond the resort, guests will discover an abundance of vividly picturesque sites, from the majestic natural stone arch of nearby Sunayama beach to the perfectly poised lighthouse at Higashi-Hennazaki Cape (a nationally designated “Place of Scenic Beauty”) and the seven-kilometer stretch of Yonaha Maehama, regularly ranked as Japan’s best beach and renowned for its cinematic sunsets. Even a brief sojourn will reveal distinctive customs, culture, dialects, cuisine and crafts as well as the beguiling ways of the Okinawan uchinanchu (“sea people”) who inhabit the island.

“We are tremendously excited that our first presence in Japan will be in this exquisite location, where Rosewood’s signature A Sense of Place concept will be expressed amidst such a spectacular setting and rich culture,” said Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer of Rosewood Hotel Group. “We are honored to have Mitsubishi Estate as our partner and very grateful for the trust they have placed in us to offer this exceptional experience.”

“Rosewood’s sensitivity to its locales and its dedication to the highest levels of hospitality excellence, whichare perfectly in line with our philosophy of urban developments, inspired us to appoint them to manage this very special resort,” said Atsushi Nakajima, senior executive officer, Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. “We are fully confident that Rosewood Miyakojima will become one of the world’s most coveted vacation destinations when it opens its doors.”