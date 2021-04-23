Top industry leaders set to speak at Virtual PATA Annual Summit 2021

PATA has gathered a diverse line-up of top industry leaders from both the public and private sectors

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) has gathered a diverse line-up of top industry leaders from both the public and private sectors to explore the critical challenges and issues facing our industry at the upcoming Virtual PATA Annual Summit 2021 taking place from April 27-29.

“I am truly excited for this year’s Annual Summit as we have brought together CEOs and leaders from some of the biggest organizations in the industry, as well as senior representations from the public sector and other non-governmental organizations,” said PATA CEO Dr. Mario Hardy. “As we look towards recovery and continue to build a future where tourism remains a positive tool in fueling sustainable development and economic growth, this event provides us the perfect opportunity to reflect and reconnect in order to revitalize an industry in dire need. Therefore, I invite all industry stakeholders to join us and the already more than 2,500 delegates registered for the event and be part of the discussion as we work to restart a stronger, more responsible and more sustainable industry.”

The three-day online event, with the theme “Reflect, Reconnect, Revive”, is organized with the support of Platinum Sponsor, the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) and Gold Sponsor, the Global Tourism Economy Forum. It includes a half-day forum, the PATA Board Meeting and Annual General Meeting, and the PATA Youth Symposium that allows students and young tourism professionals that opportunity to engage with senior industry leaders.

The half-day forum opens with a keynote presentation from Pansy Ho, Group Executive Chairman and Managing Director, Shun Tak Holdings, and Co-Chairperson and Executive Director, MGM China Holdings, who will provide her “Reflections on Travel” and how the industry needs to rethink tourism policies and government systems that can promote solidarity within the industry, and rediscover the most basic links between business and people’s needs that pave way for a more resilient future.

Other confirmed speakers for the forum include Rochelle Turner, Head of Research & Insight, MaCher USA; John Perrottet, Global Tourism Specialist, The World Bank; Lauren Uppink Calderwood, Head of Aviation, Travel and Tourism Industries, World Economic Forum (WEF); Alain Dupeyras, Head of the Regional Development and Tourism Division, OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development); Siew Hoon Yeoh, Founder & Editor, WiT; Stephen Kaufer, CEO, Tripadvisor; Ross Veitch, CEO & Co-Founder, Wego; John Brown, CEO, Agoda; Aaron Heslehurst, Business News Presenter, BBC World News; Paul Griffiths, CEO, Dubai Airport; Sir Timothy Clark, President, Emirates; Raini Hamdi, Editor-at-Large, Skift; Adrian Zecha, Founder, Azerai; Greg Klassen, Partner, Twenty31 Consulting Inc.; Ghada Shalaby, Vice Minister for Tourism Affairs, Egypt; Sisa Ntshona, Chief Executive Officer, South African Tourism, and Benito C. Bengzon, Jr., Undersecretary, Tourism Development, Department of Tourism, Philippines.