Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport: Over 4.3 million passengers served in Q1 2021

Click to join an upcoming live event

Turn off Ads (click)

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
Airport news Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News etn European travel news International Visitor News Russia travel news Tourism Tourism News Transportation News Travel Travel Destination Travel News Travel Wire News

Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport: Over 4.3 million passengers served in Q1 2021

16 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport: Over 4.3 million passengers served in Q1 2021
Avatar
Written by Harry Johnson

Sheremetyevo Airport total for March reached 1.674 million

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • Moscow Sheremetyevo is the third-busiest hub in Europe for the Q1 2021
  • From January through March, 911,000 Sheremetyevo passengers traveled on international airlines
  • From January through March, 3.391 million Sheremetyevo passengers traveled on domestic carriers

More than 4.3 million passengers passed through Sheremetyevo International Airport in the first quarter of 2021, with the total for March reaching 1.674 million.

This made Sheremetyevo the third-busiest hub in Europe for the quarter.

A total of 39,746 takeoff and landing operations were performed in the first quarter of 2021, with 14,676 takeoff and landing operations taking place in March.

From January through March, 911,000 passengers using Sheremetyevo traveled on international airlines, and 3.391 million  on domestic carriers, including 378,000 international passengers and 1.296 million domestic passengers in March alone.

The most popular international destinations in the first quarter of this year were: Istanbul, Dubai, Male, Antalya and Bishkek. The most popular domestic destinations were Sochi, St. Petersburg, Simferopol, Yekaterinburg and Krasnodar.

Passenger traffic data includes infants from 0 to 2 years old.

You may also like