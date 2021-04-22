Emirates restarts flights to Mexico City via Barcelona

Emirates has safely and gradually restarted operations across its network

Emirates has announced it will resume four weekly services to Mexico City (MEX) via Barcelona (BCN) from 2nd July 2021, re-opening connectivity and boosting trade and tourism while providing customers worldwide with more connectivity, convenience and choice.

The BCN-MEX route will be operated with a two-class Emirates Boeing 777-200LR which offers 38 Business Class seats in a 2-2-2 configuration and 264 seats in Economy Class. Emirates flight EK255 will depart Dubai at 03:25hrs, arriving in Barcelona at 08:35hrs before departing again at 10:50hrs and arriving into Mexico City at 16:05 the same day. The return flight EK256 will depart Mexico City at 19:40 hrs, arriving in Barcelona at 13:45hrs the next day. EK256 will depart once again from Barcelona the same day at 15:30hrs bound for Dubai where it will arrive at 00:15 hrs the next day (all times are local).

The resumed service between Dubai-Barcelona-Mexico will serve Emirates’ customers in Mexico and offer more choice to travelers heading from Europe, India, South East Asia and the Middle East via Dubai or Barcelona. The service will also provide additional connectivity to global markets for Mexican exports such as avocados, berries, mangoes, automotive parts and medical supplies. Emirates SkyCargo has been flying freighters to/from Mexico City since 2014 already, marking seven years of operations to the country this month. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Emirates SkyCargo continued its cargo connectivity to Mexico City on freighter and passenger freighter flights, bringing in much needed PPE and COVID-19 vaccines into the country while continuing to support Mexican exports.

Emirates has safely and gradually restarted operations across its network. Since it safely resumed tourism activity in July, Dubai remains one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations, especially during the winter season. The city is open for international business and leisure visitors. From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences. It was one of the world’s first cities to obtain Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) – which endorses Dubai’s comprehensive and effective measures to ensure guest health and safety.

Emirates customers from the UAE and around the world can now plan their travel with ease and convenience as Mexico remains open for tourists and visitors. Mexico is a popular destination for business and leisure global travelers, in particular from UAE, Spain, Pakistan, Singapore, Egypt and Lebanon. Mexico is also home to Middle East communities that can now take advantage of the resumed service.