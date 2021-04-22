Hawaiian Airlines lands in the Lone Star State

Hawaiian Airlines’ arrival in Austin signals strong confidence in the Austin market

Hawaiian will increase AUS-HNL service to three weekly flights from May 28 through August 13

Both destinations are known for their incredible food, music and arts scene

Hawaiian Airlines today celebrated the inauguration of its twice-weekly nonstop service between Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) and Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL). Hawaii’s hometown carrier introduced its in-house music and dance group, The Hawaiian Airlines Serenaders, to the “Live Music Capital of the World” as it welcomed guests aboard its first flight to Hawaii.

“We’re thrilled to be the first carrier to provide nonstop flights between Central Texas and Hawai’i,” said Peter Ingram, president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines, who celebrated the inaugural departure alongside representatives from AUS airport, the City of Austin, Visit Austin and the Austin Chamber of Commerce. “Both destinations are known for their incredible food, music and arts scene and we couldn’t be more excited to connect these two amazing cities with our convenient, award-winning service.”

Flight HA81 departs Austin on Thursday and Sunday at 10:10 a.m. with a 1:30 p.m. scheduled arrival in Honolulu, allowing guests to check in to their accommodations and begin exploring Oahu or connect to any of Hawaiian’s four Neighbor Island destinations. The flight from Honolulu to Austin, HA82, departs on Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. and arrives at 10:10 p.m.

Hawaiian will increase AUS-HNL service to three weekly flights from May 28 through Aug. 13 to meet summer travel demand.

“Hawaiian Airlines’ arrival in Austin signals strong confidence in the Austin market as we continue to recover from the financial impacts of the pandemic,” said Jacqueline Yaft, chief executive officer for AUS. “This is a great milestone for both our airport and our greater Austin community.”