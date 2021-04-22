The Governor of Anguilla shares COVID-19 update

An active COVID infection has moved the Governor of Anguilla to impose a stay-at-home order. Effective immediately, all non-essential workers are to stay in place at home and ports are closed to incoming passengers. Restaurants and food established have been restricted to only take-out services.

The Government of Anguilla today confirmed that there has been an incident of an active COVID-19 infection without direct links to an imported infection. Two additional individuals tested positive and are all in isolation.

The Ministry of Health and Health Authority colleagues have initiated aggressive contact tracing to identify every individual who may have come into close contact with these three persons. All individuals thus identified have been placed under quarantine and tested. Up to April 20, Anguilla had 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with one active imported case on island.

In light of this development, effective 11:59 pm on April 22, 2021, all persons on Anguilla other than those providing essential services will be required to stay at home. Also, all non-essential workplaces will close, all public gatherings are prohibited.