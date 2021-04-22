IMEX virtual events welcome speakers from IBM, Google and FERMA

Virtual Exclusively Corporate and Association Focus Virtual reunite corporate and association communities in an online event.

What does the future hold for corporate events as the country and the world makes its way out of the COVID-19 pandemic? Speakers will address issues such as what the current need is to rebuild and redesign events. Hear about what needs to be considered and what needs to be done to prepare for the return of live events.

Speakers from IBM, Google, Walmart, and Lloyds Banking Group will explore what the future holds for corporate events at Virtual Exclusively Corporate on April 27, 2021.

Colleen Bisconti, VP Global Conferences & Events at IBM, is the keynote interviewee followed by a panel discussion where Colleen joins Megan Henshall, Global Events Account Manager at Google; Mark Henneberger, VP Shows and Events at Walmart and Holly Gaffney, Event Manager & Event Development at Lloyds Banking Group to discuss the current need to rebuild and redesign events.