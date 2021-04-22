Click to join an upcoming live event

Abu Dhabi Tourism announces updated list of ‘Green List’ destinations

8 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Harry Johnson

Passengers arriving from ‘Green List’ destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi

  • ‘Green List’ passengers will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport
  • Countries, regions, and territories included within the ‘Green List’ will be regularly updated
  • Inclusion in the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has issued the updated list of ‘Green List’ destinations.

Passengers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport.

Countries, regions, and territories included within the ‘Green List’ will be regularly updated based on international development.

Inclusion in the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety to ensure the well-being of the UAE community.

The list also only applies to countries passengers are arriving from rather than citizenship.

Below is the updated ‘Green List’ as of April 22, 2021

  • Australia
  • Bhutan
  • Brunei
  • China
  • Cuba
  • Greenland
  • Hong Kong
  • Iceland
  • Israel
  • Japan
  • Mauritius
  • Morocco
  • New Zealand
  • Portugal
  • Russia
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Singapore
  • South Korea
  • Switzerland
  • Taiwan (ROC)
  • Tajikistan
  • United Kingdom
  • Uzbekistan

