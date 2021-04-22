Hotels in Bali want to be exempt from the Indonesian Eid Festival travel ban

The Bali Tourism Industry is working on the reopening of international tourism. Observing the closure mandated by the Eid festival lockdown is opposed by the Bali Hotel Association.

The Bali Hotel Association asked the Government to be exempt from the upcoming Eid festival restrictions banning sea, land, and rail travel. According to BHA the ban itself will have a very profound effect on all facets of the community in Bali. Businesses will face closure, unemployment will rise, and negative knock-on effects will be inevitable. BHA continues to support the Indonesian National and Local Government with their endeavors to gradually reopen Bali for international tourism

In a letter delivered to the Bali Tourism Government officials this week, that addressed the concern of 157 member hotels and resorts regarding the impact of the National Indonesian Government announcement to ban sea, land, air and rail travel from 6-17 May 2021 over the Eid festival.

Eid al-Fitr, also called the “Festival of Breaking the Fast”, is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. This religious Eid is the only day in the month of Shawwal during which Muslims are not permitted to fast.

The majority of the population in the Indonesian Province Bali is Hindu.