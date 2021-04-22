Click to join an upcoming live event

Seychelles changed travel restrictions for India, Pakistan and Bangladesh

43 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
The Seychelles Public Health Authority announces new travel measures

  1. Seychelles has announced new travel measures on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, following an increase in outbreaks in several countries.  
  2. With immediate effect, visitors from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh traveling to Seychelles have to be vaccinated.
  3. Travelers will only be permitted entry after taking their two doses, and a minimum of two weeks has elapsed after their final dose.

A copy of the certificate should be presented when applying for the Health Travel Authorisation (HTA) at www.seychelles.govtas.com.

The travel authorisation is mandatory for travel to Seychelles and will be requested by the airline company at check-in; visitors will not be allowed to board a flight otherwise. 

Vaccination certificates can be subjected to verification and approval by the Public Health Authority upon entry in the country.

Additionally, Brazil has now been added to the list of countries currently not permitted to travel to Seychelles, along with South Africa. However, this list remains subjected to revision as the global infection rate evolves.

Visitors are being reminded that they must all have valid travel health insurance to cover potential COVID-19 related costs, incurred during their stay in Seychelles.

For additional information about travelling to Seychelles, visit www.advisory.seychelles.travel

