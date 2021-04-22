Bangkok Airways delays new routes until fall due to third COVID wave

Bangkok Airways announced today that it will delay its anticipated new route of Bangkok – Mae Sot as well as temporarily suspend routes between Phuket – Hat Yai, Bangkok – Sukhothai, and Bangkok – Trat route.

The country saw a record high of 1,767 new COVID-19 cases in one day this past Sunday. Because of this current outbreak of the coronavirus and the fact that it is expected to intensify further, Bangkok Airways announce the delay of a planned new route. The airline also announced the temporary suspension of some routes.

Thailand is witnessing record new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in recent days blaming it on the highly transmissible B.1.1.7 variant as the pace of immunization remains slow. Health authorities on Wednesday announced 1,458 new coronavirus cases, and 2 more deaths, a figure lower than Sunday’s record high of 1,767 infections. The latest figures take Thailand’s total to 46,643 cases and 110 deaths. A third of the total infections have come this month alone.

Due to the current outbreak of COVID-19 and the fact that it is expected to intensify further, Bangkok Airways announce the delay of a planned new route: Bangkok – Mae Sot (roundtrip) with the new launch date for this route set for the fall on October 17, 2021.

In addition to that, the airline would also like to announce the temporarily suspension of the following routes: