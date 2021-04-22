Uganda anti-poaching funded projects help preserve tourism

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) Executive Director Sam Mwandha hosted the United States Ambassador to Uganda, H.E. Natalie Brown, at the Karuma Wildlife Reserve yesterday, Tuesday, April 20, 2020.

Community tourism is an important sector for Uganda and wildlife protection projects help to save tourism. Visitors to community tourism projects experience a unique and authentic side of Ugandan life, as they are guided by experts who have lived in the country their whole lives. The US Ambassador pledged her government’s continued support to Uganda which began more than 30 years ago.

Her Excellency Ms. Brown was in the area to commission United States Agency for International Development (USAID)-funded projects aimed at the reduction of poaching and Human Wildlife Conflict (HWC).

