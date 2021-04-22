Uganda anti-poaching funded projects help preserve tourism

Click to join an upcoming live event

Turn off Ads (click)

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
etn Feature Article Government and Public Sector Tourism News Hospitality Industry News International Visitor News rebuilding Tourism Tourism Investment News Tourism News Travel Travel Destination Travel News Uganda travel news

Uganda anti-poaching funded projects help preserve tourism

10 mins ago
by Tony Ofungi - eTN Uganda

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) Executive Director Sam Mwandha hosted the United States Ambassador to Uganda, H.E. Natalie Brown, at the Karuma Wildlife Reserve yesterday, Tuesday, April 20, 2020.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. Community tourism is an important sector for Uganda and wildlife protection projects help to save tourism.
  2. Visitors to community tourism projects experience a unique and authentic side of Ugandan life, as they are guided by experts who have lived in the country their whole lives.
  3. The US Ambassador pledged her government’s continued support to Uganda which began more than 30 years ago.

Her Excellency Ms. Brown was in the area to commission United States Agency for International Development (USAID)-funded projects aimed at the reduction of poaching and Human Wildlife Conflict (HWC).

Community tourism is an important sector for Uganda and these projects to protect wildlife will help to save tours, workshops, performances, dining, homestays, and accommodation, all of which are provided by the local community under this tourism umbrella.

Visitors to community tourism projects experience a unique and authentic side of Ugandan life, as they eat traditional food, meet the villagers, play with the kids, and are guided by experts who have lived in the country their whole lives.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like