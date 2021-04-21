Seabourn and Barbados launching summer luxury cruises from July 2021

Seabourn is developing plans to restart guest sailings on a second ship

The series of voyages are open to any guests that are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Seabourn guests will be required to comply with all health protocols that may be in place at the time of their departure

Seabourn, the ultra-luxury cruise line, together with the Government of Barbados, is developing plans to restart guest sailings on a second ship through a series of new summer voyages operating round-trip out of Bridgetown, Barbados, beginning on July 18, 2021.

The brand also previously announced plans to resume guest operations in Greece aboard Seabourn Ovation starting July 3.

Seabourn Odyssey will operate 7-day cruises from Barbados to Southern Caribbean destinations, including idyllic ports of call in Antigua, the British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, and St. Kitts. The voyages are open for booking on April 21. Guests can also choose a 14-day option, which combines the two distinct 7-day itineraries between Windward and Leeward Islands in the Caribbean Sea. Previously released itineraries for Fall 2021 sailings include additional port calls in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Guadeloupe, and Martinique.

The itineraries include unique Seabourn experiences that become highlights of every traveler’s trip. The “Caviar in the Surf” at Carambola Beach has become a perennial favorite, allowing guests to enjoy beautiful beaches while Seabourn team members wade through turquoise water to serve chilled caviar and Champagne. The day also includes a lavish barbeque lunch featuring grilled lobster, fresh fruit and other delicious dishes. A Marina Day is also scheduled, where the ship’s staff treats guests to an afternoon of active watersports operated directly from a platform on the back of the ship.

“We are grateful to be working in concert with the Government of Barbados to restart tourism in Barbados and the Caribbean Sea,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “The entire Seabourn family is energized to provide our award-winning service, dining and entertainment on board Seabourn Odyssey starting again this July.”

“We look forward to welcoming Seabourn back to our shores and are pleased with the outlook for the restart of the cruise industry,” said Sen. the Hon. Lisa Cummins, Minister of Tourism and International Transport for Barbados. “Safe travel is our priority, and placing vaccinations and other key public health travel protocols at the core of our cruise industry restart will not only restore traveler confidence, but also offer comfort to visitors and Barbadians alike.”