Alaska Airlines announces path to net zero by 2040

33 mins ago
by Harry Johnson

Alaska Airlines commits to carbon, waste and water goals for 2025

  • With this commitment, Alaska joins The Climate Pledge
  • Today’s announcement included the release of Alaska’s 2020 LIFT Sustainability Report
  • Alaska’s roadmap to 2040 includes five focus areas to reach net-zero emissions

Alaska Airlines today announced its commitment and roadmap to reduce the company’s carbon emissions to net-zero by 2040, and commitments across carbon, waste, and water impacts by 2025. Today’s announcement included the release of Alaska’s 2020 LIFT Sustainability Report detailing the company’s broader climate change strategy, including waste and water initiatives.

Alaska Airlines, together with its regional subsidiary Horizon Air, identified the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions as the company’s most important opportunity for environmental action.

“At Alaska Airlines, we know that travel can make a big difference in people’s lives,” said Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci. “Air travel connects us to our friends and families, helps us understand one another, and helps communities across the globe grow and thrive. But we know that to live our purpose, creating an airline people love, we must operate every day in a way that cares for both people and our planet. That’s why we’ve set out on this bold path to reduce our climate impact near and long term.”

Alaska’s roadmap to 2040 includes five focus areas to reach net-zero emissions:

  • Fleet renewal
  • Operational efficiency
  • Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)
  • Novel propulsion
  • Credible, high-quality carbon offsetting technology
