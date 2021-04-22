Sandals Resorts Jamaica adds exciting new resorts

Sandals Resorts International has announced the acquisition of 2 iconic properties and the purchase of prime beachfront land in Jamaica.

Sandals Resorts is setting the stage for a new standard of excellence and the brand’s continued investment in Jamaica. Two all-inclusive resorts and a prime parcel of beachfront land are going to be transformed. Guests can expect lavish rooms and suites, luxurious amenities, fine dining, and golf.

Signaling the brand’s ongoing confidence in the destination, Sandals Resorts International (SRI), the Caribbean’s leading luxury all-inclusive resort company, is making it clear that it is confident in destination Jamaica with the addition of 3 new hotels.

Sandals Resorts International Chairman Adam Stewart said they will be transforming 2 all-inclusive resorts in Jamaica that they acquired last year – the former Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort & Spa in Ocho Rios and Jewel Runaway Bay Beach Resort & Waterpark – along with a prime parcel of beachfront land adjacent to the Ocho Rios resort. These new properties will offer 3 distinct experiences under the Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts brands.

The expansion plans return one of Jamaica’s most storied resorts, the Dunn’s River property in Ocho Rios, back to the Sandals family as Sandals Dunn’s River, the same moniker as when it was originally added to the portfolio in 1990.