Norwegian Cruise Line donates US$1 million to Jamaica

Click to join an upcoming live event

Turn off Ads (click)

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
Caribbean News Cruise Industry News etn Feature Article Government and Public Sector Tourism News Hospitality Industry News International Visitor News Jamaica travel news rebuilding Tourism Tourism Investment News Tourism News Travel Travel Destination Travel News

Norwegian Cruise Line donates US$1 million to Jamaica

36 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has announced that Jamaica is set to benefit from a major donation from global cruise company, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), to assist in the island’s COVID-19 recovery effort.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. Norwegian Cruise Line agreed to give Jamaica US$1 million for its COVID recovery.
  2. The cruise line is also donating US$500,000 to the volcano affected island of St. Vincent and The Grenadines.
  3. Jamaica has spent billions of dollars upgrading and developing cruise ship ports to enhance the country’s capacity to welcome more of the world’s large cruise ships. 

In making his 2021 sectoral presentation in parliament yesterday, Minister Bartlett disclosed that Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has agreed to give Jamaica US$1 million to be utilized in its COVID-19 recovery program, which entails providing well-needed assistance in building out the health infrastructure needed to facilitate the return of cruise tourism in a safe and seamless manner.

Minister Bartlett said, “Let me thank Norwegian Cruise Lines for the planned donation of US$1 million or approximately J$150 million to the Government of Jamaica to assist with our COVID-19 management efforts.”

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like