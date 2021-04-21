Norwegian Cruise Line donates US$1 million to Jamaica

Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has announced that Jamaica is set to benefit from a major donation from global cruise company, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), to assist in the island’s COVID-19 recovery effort.

Norwegian Cruise Line agreed to give Jamaica US$1 million for its COVID recovery. The cruise line is also donating US$500,000 to the volcano affected island of St. Vincent and The Grenadines. Jamaica has spent billions of dollars upgrading and developing cruise ship ports to enhance the country’s capacity to welcome more of the world’s large cruise ships.

In making his 2021 sectoral presentation in parliament yesterday, Minister Bartlett disclosed that Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has agreed to give Jamaica US$1 million to be utilized in its COVID-19 recovery program, which entails providing well-needed assistance in building out the health infrastructure needed to facilitate the return of cruise tourism in a safe and seamless manner.

Minister Bartlett said, “Let me thank Norwegian Cruise Lines for the planned donation of US$1 million or approximately J$150 million to the Government of Jamaica to assist with our COVID-19 management efforts.”