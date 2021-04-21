Click to join an upcoming live event

Latest air travel bubble victim

26 mins ago
by Anil Mathur - eTN India

The dreaded COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on tourism and travel around the world.

  1. India has reported its worse day of new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic begin with yesterday recording 300,000 in just that one day.
  2. Governments around the world are issuing travel warnings to and from India from the US to Germany and more.
  3. As hospitals are over capacity, oxygen is also in short supply with some people dying in hospitals as their ventilators run out.

The latest victim in an air travel bubble pact is the agreement between India and Sri Lanka which was to become operational from April 26, 2021. As it stands now, this date has been postponed because of the increasing number of deaths in India due to the coronavirus.

India’s COVID crisis continues to worsen with nearly 300,000 cases reported yesterday – the largest single-day total to date. The government is trying to reassure its citizens that efforts are being made to secure more oxygen for ventilators as some hospitals have 2 persons per bed and people dying as oxygen runs out of the equipment keeping them alive.

The neighboring nation of Sri Lanka had plans to fly to several cities in India with Kushinagar being one city where India was especially keen to have flights return to the recently upgraded international airport. The fruits of all this renovation getting ready to receive passengers is now on hold.

